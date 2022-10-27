Meta Shares Decrease by Nearly 20% After Publication of Financial Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) The value of the shares of US tech conglomerate Meta (banned in Russia) fell by almost 20% after the publication of the financial performance report, as follows from the trading data.

Meta's shares lost 5.6% of value to $129.82 per share on Wednesday before the company published the financial report, and dropped another 19.7% to $104.3 per share after the publication.

The company's net profit for January-September fell by 36.2% in annual terms and amounted to $18.547 billion, while diluted earnings per share reached $6.82, a decrease from $10.11 a year earlier. At the same time, revenue increased to $84.444 billion from $84.258 billion in 2021.

According to the results of the third quarter, the company's net profit fell by half in annual terms to $4.

395 billion. Diluted earnings per share in July-September were $1.64, compared to $3.22 in the third quarter of last year. Revenue decreased by 4% to $27.714 billion, while the forecast was $27.57 billion.

The number of active users per day of the social network Facebook (banned in Russia) increased in annual terms by only 3% in July-September and reached an average of 1.98 billion people, while the number of users per month rose by 2% to 2.96 billion.

The company said that would make changes to achieve more efficient operations. In particular, Meta will freeze hiring in some of its departments, as well as reduce staff in a number of divisions. Thus, the company expects the number of employees by the end of 2023 to be approximately at the level of the previous quarter.