UrduPoint.com

Meta Shares Decrease By Nearly 20% After Publication Of Financial Report

Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Meta Shares Decrease by Nearly 20% After Publication of Financial Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) The value of the shares of US tech conglomerate Meta (banned in Russia) fell by almost 20% after the publication of the financial performance report, as follows from the trading data.

Meta's shares lost 5.6% of value to $129.82 per share on Wednesday before the company published the financial report, and dropped another 19.7% to $104.3 per share after the publication.

The company's net profit for January-September fell by 36.2% in annual terms and amounted to $18.547 billion, while diluted earnings per share reached $6.82, a decrease from $10.11 a year earlier. At the same time, revenue increased to $84.444 billion from $84.258 billion in 2021.

According to the results of the third quarter, the company's net profit fell by half in annual terms to $4.

395 billion. Diluted earnings per share in July-September were $1.64, compared to $3.22 in the third quarter of last year. Revenue decreased by 4% to $27.714 billion, while the forecast was $27.57 billion.

The number of active users per day of the social network Facebook (banned in Russia) increased in annual terms by only 3% in July-September and reached an average of 1.98 billion people, while the number of users per month rose by 2% to 2.96 billion.

The company said that would make changes to achieve more efficient operations. In particular, Meta will freeze hiring in some of its departments, as well as reduce staff in a number of divisions. Thus, the company expects the number of employees by the end of 2023 to be approximately at the level of the previous quarter.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Facebook Company Same From Share Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th October 2022

2 hours ago
 Lukaku strikes on return to help send Inter throug ..

Lukaku strikes on return to help send Inter through, Barca out

11 hours ago
 US warns of possible terror attack in S.Africa hub ..

US warns of possible terror attack in S.Africa hub

11 hours ago
 Giovanna Mingarelli calls on Balighur Rehman

Giovanna Mingarelli calls on Balighur Rehman

11 hours ago
 IAEA to Focus on 2 Sites in Ukraine in Probe for D ..

IAEA to Focus on 2 Sites in Ukraine in Probe for Deviation of Nuclear Material - ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.