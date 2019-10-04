Metal exports increase over 35pc to $155 million: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)

The exports of base metals and articles from the country grew by 35.62 percent during the first two months of current financial year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding months of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ):The exports of base metals and articles from the country grew by 35.62 percent during the first two months of current financial year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding months of last year.

During the period under review, the export of base metals and its articles was recorded at $115.044 million against $84.827 million recorded during the same period of last year, showing increase of 35.62 percent, according to the data issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The commodities that contributed in positive growth included copper and its articles, export of which grew from $28.295 million last year to $77.044 million during the period under review, showing increase of 172.28 percent.

The exports of aluminum and its goods grew by 52.24 percent from $5.742 million to $8.742 million while the exports of tools, implements, cutlery, spoon and forks also increased by 10.

86 percent from $12.080 million to $13.393 million.

The exports of miscellaneous articles of base metals also increased by 8.57 percent from $0.373 million to $0.405 million.

During first two months of current financial year, the commodities that contributed in negative growth included iron and steel, exports of which declined by 44.30 percent from $14.692 million to $8.182 million while the export of iron and steel articles also decreased by 20.85 percent from $7.333 million to $5.804 million, it added.

The export of zinc and its articles dipped by 95.61 percent from $15.153 million to $0.665 million whereas the export of nickel and its articles also decreased by 39.13 percent from $0.046 million to $0.028 million, the data revealed.

