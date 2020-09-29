UrduPoint.com
Metal Group Imports Reduced By 1.98% In 2 Months: PBS

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 08:00 PM

Metal group imports during first two months of current fiscal year reduced by 1.98 per cent as compared the corresponding period of the last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Metal group imports during first two months of current fiscal year reduced by 1.98 per cent as compared the corresponding period of the last year.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Tuesday, the Metal group imports came down from US $685,642 thousand in FY 2019-20 of last financial year to US $672,043 thousand of the same period of current financial year.

During the period from July-Aug 20 this year, imports of Iron and steel reduced by 14.

42%, worth $224,545 thousand as compared the imports valuing $262,380 thousand of same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, Aluminium worought and worked imports decreased by 11.16%, worth $20,762 thousand as compared the imports of valuing $23,370 thousand of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, All other metals and articals imports also came down by 12.24%, valuing $122,293 thousand imported as compared the imports worth $139,346 thousand of same period of last year.

