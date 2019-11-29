UrduPoint.com
Metal Group Imports Reduced By 20.90 Per Cent In First Quarter

Fri 29th November 2019 | 01:13 PM

Metal Group imports reduced by 20.90 per cent in first quarter

Metal Group imports during first four months of current financial year reduced by 20.90% as compared to the corresponding period last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Metal Group imports during first four months of current financial year reduced by 20.90% as compared to the corresponding period last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, Metal Group imports came down from US $ 1,757,877 million in first four months of last financial year to US $ 1,390,561 million of the same period of current financial year.

During the period from July-September 2019, imports of gold reduced by 6.72% worth US $5,647 million imported as compared to the imports valuing US $6,054 million of same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, aluminum wrought imports decreased by 39.92%, worth US $78,581 million as compared to the imports of valuing US $47,212 million of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, iron and steel imports also came down by 38.23%, valuing US $511,492 million imported as compared the imports worth US $828,102 million of same period of last year.

