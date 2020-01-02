UrduPoint.com
Metal Group Imports Reduces By 18.51%

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 03:06 PM

Metal group imports into the country during first five months of current financial year reduced by 15.51% as compared the corresponding period of last year

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, power generating machinery imports came down from $2,107,335 million in first five months of last financial year to $1,717,339 million of the same period of current financial year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, power generating machinery imports came down from $2,107,335 million in first five months of last financial year to $1,717,339 million of the same period of current financial year.

During the period from July-November, 2019, imports of reduced by 4.

81% worth $7,443 million imported as compared the imports valuing $7,819 million of same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, Iron and Steel decreased by 33.93%, worth $639,414 million as compared the imports of valuing $967,811 million of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, Aluminum wrought and worked imports also came down by 36.30%, valuing $52,032 million imported as compared the imports worth $91,107 million of same period of last year.

