Metal group imports reduces by 18.51%

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Metal group imports into the country during first five months of current financial year reduced by 15.51% as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, power generating machinery imports came down from US $2,107,335 million in first five months of last financial year to US $1,717,339 million of the same period of current financial year.

During the period from July-November, 2019, imports of metal group reduced by 4.

81% worth US $7,443 million imported as compared the imports valuing $7,819 million of same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, imports of iron and steel decreased by 33.93%, worth $639,414 million as compared the imports of valuing $967,811 million during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, aluminum wrought and worked imports also came down by 36.30%, valuing $52,032 million imported as compared the imports worth $91,107 million of same period of last year.

