UrduPoint.com

Metal Prices Surge As Energy Costs Soar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 10:28 PM

Metal prices surge as energy costs soar

A key index tracking the prices of industrial metals including aluminium, copper and zinc, has struck record heights as soaring energy prices reduces their production

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :A key index tracking the prices of industrial metals including aluminium, copper and zinc, has struck record heights as soaring energy prices reduces their production.

The London Metal Exchange Index on Thursday reached an all-time peak at 4,623.4 points.

It represents a 35-percent jump for the LME index since the start of the year, while the increase is more than double from March 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic took hold worldwide.

"Rising oil and gas prices are once again putting pressure on energy intensive industries, forcing them to cut production in the face of spiralling costs and creating supply shortages," noted Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at traders CMC Markets UK.

Europe's benchmark gas price has more than tripled in just a few months, while oil futures have surged by about one-third since late August as economies reopen after pandemic lockdowns.

Electricity costs have also rocketed, causing Nyrstar -- a Belgian producer of zinc and other base metals -- to cut production at its three European smelters this week by up to 50 percent, citing "the surge in energy prices".

Zinc's value has increased by one quarter this week alone to reach a 14-year high at $3,944 a tonne.

Used to galvanise other metals, zinc rallied also on a cut in Chinese production, according to analysts, who point additionally to a drop in LME stockpiles of the metal over the past six months and which shows no sign of ending.

Soaring also is the price of aluminium, used heavily in the transport and construction sectors.

The metal this week hit 13-year highs at $3,215 a tonne and is less than $200 from its all-time high achieved in 2008.

"Energy accounts for around 40 percent of the costs of manufacturing aluminium," noted Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann.

- Copper shines - Tin, used in the making of smartphones, hit an all-time high at $37,500 a tonne on Friday.

A tonne of copper meanwhile rose back above the psychological $10,000 mark, having struck a record-high $10,747.50 a tonne in May.

There have been strong gains also for nickel and lead this week.

"The surge in metal prices might continue next week as the brewing global energy crisis has forced many producers to curtail output," Oanda analyst Edward Moya told AFP.

Runaway prices are meanwhile fuelling "inflationary pressures in the metal space and that will become a major headwind for the global economic recovery", he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Energy Crisis China Oil Lead Price United Kingdom London Metal Exchange March May August Gas 2020 Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US to reopen borders to vaccinated travelers Nov 8 ..

US to reopen borders to vaccinated travelers Nov 8

57 seconds ago
 US Has Candid, Direct Information Sharing With Rus ..

US Has Candid, Direct Information Sharing With Russia on Cybersecurity - White H ..

59 seconds ago
 Chief Minister chairs meeting to review roads infr ..

Chief Minister chairs meeting to review roads infrastructure projects

1 minute ago
 FDA Delays Decision on Moderna Vaccine for Adolesc ..

FDA Delays Decision on Moderna Vaccine for Adolescents Over Myocarditis Effect - ..

8 minutes ago
 WHO Calls for Global Investment in Hand Hygiene in ..

WHO Calls for Global Investment in Hand Hygiene in Underdeveloped Countries

8 minutes ago
 PTI govt to enhance performance this year: Sh Rash ..

PTI govt to enhance performance this year: Sh Rasheed

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.