Metallic Minerals Including Copper, Chromite, Iron Ore Exist In Chitral

Metallic minerals including Copper, Chromite, Iron Ore exist in Chitral

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :The Geological Survey of Pakistan (GSP) has carried out different surveys in Chitral and surrounding areas, which identified presence of metallic minerals including Copper, Chromite and Iron Ore suggesting detailed exploration for their quantification.

"A number of geological, geophysical and geochemical surveys have been carried out by the GSP in Chitral District and surrounding areas. As a result of these metallic minerals like Antimony/Stibnite, Chromite, Copper, Iron Ore and Lead/Zinc ore have been discovered," according to an official documents available with APP.

The deposits of around 0.6 Million Tons (MT) Antimony/Stibnite had been identified in Kring, Patrson and Awrith areas, approximately 6.5 (MT) Iron Ore in Buni Zom, Dammel and Nissar localities of Chitral District, while detailed exploration was required to assess the quantity of Chromite, Copper and Lead/Zinc Ore.

According to the document, the GSP remained engaged in exploration of metallic and other minerals through geological mapping in District Chitral and surrounding areas under annual field projects.

Recently, the GSP has conducted a project titled 'Exploratory Studies for Metallic and Non-Metallic Mineralization' along Turkho River and its surrounding areas, District Upper Chitral, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. "Field-work has been completed, samples have been sent for laboratory analysis and report writing is in progress."The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has granted several prospecting/exploration licenses in District Chitral for minerals including aluminum, antimony, chromium, copper, gold, iron, lead, manganese, nickel, platinum, silver and zin. Besides, it launched a scheme for geological mapping of the province under the Annual Development Program.

