METRO AG Germany Delegation Calls On Finance Minister
Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2024 | 10:37 PM
Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb briefed a delegation of the METRO AG Germany, which called on him here on Wednesday, on the ongoing macroeconomic reforms, their positive impact on the stability and future economic growth of the economy
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb briefed a delegation of the METRO AG Germany, which called on him here on Wednesday, on the ongoing macroeconomic reforms, their positive impact on the stability and future economic growth of the economy.
The delegation was led by Executive Vice President METRO AG Germany Atila Yenisen, and accompanied by German Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas.
Senior officers of the Finance Division and Federal board of Revenue also attended the meeting, a news release said.
During the meeting, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb also highlighted the significant drop in inflation and the declining interest rate leading to a positive surge in the overall business and economic activity.
The minister said the country’s foreign exchange reserves had also risen from two weeks of import cover to two and a half month of import cover, paving the way for a stable exchange rate and allowing for repatriation of profits and dividends to foreign investors.
Earlier, Atila Yenisen shared with the Minister a brief profile of their business and investment in Pakistan.
He said the METRO AG Germany now operated 10 stores in five Pakistani cities, employing over 2,000 local staff and benefiting nearly 10,000 associated clients.
He said his Group had expanded its business in Pakistan over the years and had also contributed to documentation of economy and boosted Pakistan’s exports by importing over €10 million worth of Pakistani home textiles and other products for their overseas customers on annual basis.
Recent Stories
Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..
YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..
Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say
Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik
YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter
5000 liter spurious milk seized, dairy sealed
Youth killed over old rivalry
FIFA to reveal Club World Cup draw amid apathy, legal threats
British Museum chief says Parthenon Marbles deal with Greece 'some distance' awa ..
PMSA saves 12 after Indian cargo ship sinks in Pakistani waters
Government determined to safeguard lives, properties of citizens : AJK PM
More Stories From Business
-
Rwanda High Commissioner meets Commerce minister, new business horizons unveiled4 minutes ago
-
Commerce Minister meets "American Business Council " delegation19 seconds ago
-
Deal signed to boost sustainable aviation fuel production in Pakistan5 minutes ago
-
CCoSOEs gives nod to reconstitution of PCP, PR, OPF Boards5 minutes ago
-
US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected: ADP5 minutes ago
-
Planning minister for harnessing ‘economic diplomacy’ to achieve long-term stability, prosperity4 minutes ago
-
Price of gold stays stable3 hours ago
-
Karim, Fakhar discuss sports sector's uplift schemes in Swabi3 hours ago
-
PSDF launches skills development programme for transgenders3 hours ago
-
Meeting held to review performance of NHA4 hours ago
-
Vietnam collects 12.7 bln USD in G-bonds in 11 months5 hours ago
-
Services trade deficit shrunk 9.94pc in for months of FY2024-256 hours ago