Metro Bank Says To Axe Fifth Of Staff In UK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2023 | 07:23 PM

Metro Bank, which has struggled in its quest to shake up Britain's established banking sector, said Thursday that it planned to axe about 850 staff

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Metro Bank, which has struggled in its quest to shake up Britain's established banking sector, said Thursday that it planned to axe about 850 staff.

Launched in 2010 following the global financial crisis, Metro's offering has focussed on customer service, in particular opening physical branches seven days a week, in a bid to snatch customers away from the likes of HSBC, Barclays and Lloyds.

But as customers increasingly switch to online banking, traditional retail lenders have closed thousands of premises.

Lloyds Banking Group on Thursday announced plans to shut another 45 branches, comprising its Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland brands.

At the same time, Metro said it "is reviewing seven day opening and extended store hours across the store network".

