Metro Bus Service Plan To Be Executed On War-footing: DG FDA
Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2024 | 07:42 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General (DG) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry said that third generation Metro Bus Service project would be executed on war-footing to facilitate the masses at maximum extent in Faisalabad.
Briefing the delegation of Asian Development Bank (ADB) here on Monday, he said that Punjab Government had launched Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project in Faisalabad which would provide speedy and cheap transport facilities to the general public.
He said that utility service corridors would be established on the routes of metro bus service to avoid from digging these routes in future for utility services of various departments including WASA, SNGPL, PTCL, FESCO, Municipal Corporation, etc.
He appreciated the cooperation of ADB for undertaking development projects in Faisalabad and said that the FDA was taking steps consulting all stakeholders before start physical work on metro bus service project.
Earlier, ADB delegation comprising of Karl Werning, Sadiq Aftab, etc. discussed various matters about development schemes in Faisalabad.
