Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 53 seconds ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 12:29 PM

Metro, Speedo bus service resumed in Lahore

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 21st, 2021) Metro Bus and Speedo bus service have been resumed after clearance of the Primary and Secondary Health department on Wednesday.

The health officials notified resumption of Metro and Speedo bus service in the city.

The bus service remained suspended for 22 days.

However, Orange Line Metro Train service has not been resumed so far.

Earlier, the authorities had suspended Orange Train, Metro and Speedo bus service in start of April in a bid to control spread of third wave of coronavirus in the province.

As many as 17 routes of Speedo buses were suspended due to smart-lockdown due to surge in Coronavirus cases, 200 buses were parked at relevant bus stands while metro buses were parked at their centre.

The Mass Transit Authority suffered a loss of over 120 million rupees in 22 days due to suspension of service.

