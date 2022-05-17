UrduPoint.com

Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad Agrees To Amend Firefighting Rules For Commercial, Industrial Buildings

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2022 | 07:41 PM

Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has shown readiness to amend the firefighting rules for commercial and industrial buildings in Islamabad to facilitate the business community

This consensus was developed during a meeting of Syed Kashif Shah, Director, Emergency and Disaster Management, MCI with the business community at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), said a press release.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry briefed the Director, Emergency andDisaster Management about the difficulties being faced by the business community in implementing the new firefighting requirements of MCI in industrial and commercial buildings.

Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh Senior Vice President, Muhammad Faheem Khan Vice President ICCI and others were present at the occasion.

Muhammad Shakeel Munir said that it was not possible to implement the new firefighting requirements of MCI in the existing industrial and commercial buildings due to which completion certificates of many such buildings were lying pending in CDA.

He proposed that a Committee comprising representatives of ICCI and MCI should be formed to review and amend the building codes and firefighting requirements of MCI to make them implementable in the existing industrial and commercial buildings.

Syed Kashif Shah, Director, Emergency and Disaster Management, MCI agreed with the proposal of President ICCI for the constitution of the Committee.

He said that the Committee should develop proposals for amendment in the firefighting requirements that would be presented to the CDA board for consideration and approval. Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh Senior Vice President, Muhammad Faheem Khan Vice President ICCI, Khalid Iqbal Malik Chairman Founder Group and others also highlighted the issues being faced by the business community on account of new firefighting rules of MCI and thanked the Director Emergency & Disaster Management, MCI for agreeing to amend these tough rules to make them affordable and implementable for them.

