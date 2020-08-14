UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexican Central Bank Cuts Key Interest Rate To 4.5%

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 07:43 PM

Mexican Central Bank Cuts Key Interest Rate to 4.5%

Mexico's central bank announced on Thursday it would slash the key interest rate by 50 basis points to 4.5 percent, the fifth such cut this year

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Mexico's central bank announced on Thursday it would slash the key interest rate by 50 basis points to 4.5 percent, the fifth such cut this year.

"Banco de Mexico's Governing Board decided by majority to lower the target for the overnight interbank interest rate by 50 basis points to a level of 4.5%," a press release read.

In a sign of discord, one board member voted for cutting the rate to 4.75 percent. The bank said further available room for maneuver depended on the outlook for inflation, among other factors.

Mexico's economy contracted during the second quarter as the negative impact of the pandemic intensified. There was an uptick in economic activity in June, although an "environment of uncertainty" prevailed, the bank said.

Gerardo Esquivel, the central bank's deputy governor, predicted that the economy would shrink 8.5-10.5 percent this year. A return to pre-crisis levels of domestic industrial output is not expected before 2022.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Governor Bank Mexico June

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Celebrates 73Rdanniversary Of Pakis ..

41 seconds ago

I-day celebrated in Central Jail Faisalabad

32 minutes ago

S. Korean, Australian Leaders Agree Participation ..

32 minutes ago

Belarusian Prime Minister Speaking With Striking W ..

32 minutes ago

PNSC holds tree plantation activity, flag hoisting ..

32 minutes ago

Liaquat University hospital celebrates Independenc ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.