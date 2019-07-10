Mexican Finance Chief Steps Down Over Differences on Economic Policies

(@imziishan)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) The Mexican treasury secretary, Carlos Urzua, stood down on Tuesday over conflicting views on economic policies and will be succeeded by his deputy.

"There have been numerous discrepancies over economic matters. Some of them because this administration made public policy decisions without sufficient support," Urzua said.

Urzua noted in an open letter to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador that economic policies should be "free of all extremism, whether it may come from the right or from the left."

He added that his resignation was also a response to "interference" by influential members of the government who forced him to appoint ministry officials who did not have sufficient knowledge of finances.

The president tweeted that he had accepted the resignation and named finance undersecretary Arturo Herrera as Urzua's replacement.