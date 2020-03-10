UrduPoint.com
Mexican Leader Expects Oil Prices, Peso's Rate To Recover Despite OPEC+ Deal Failure

Mexican Leader Expects Oil Prices, Peso's Rate to Recover Despite OPEC+ Deal Failure

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The Mexican government is optimistic about the consequences of the OPEC+ countries' failure to agree on deeper oil production cuts and expects oil prices and the national Currency rate to recover, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday at a press conference.

Crude prices slumped by over 30 percent on Monday, their biggest fall since the 1991 Gulf War, after the OPEC+ alliance failed to agree on a new production cuts deal last week. Mexico's peso depreciated by 5.23 percent, marking the highest daily fall since 2008.

"Yesterday, due to the collapse of the OPEC deal, oil prices fell, which negatively affected us, peso's rate declined. But we believe that we will recover. Optimism is primarily based on the fact that our country has a healthy financial system.

There are good reserves and no problems with tax collection, clear signs of economic growth have been fixed, oil production has stopped falling. If we did not achieve these results, the impact would be tangible," Obrador said, as broadcast on his Twitter account.

The president also said that later on Monday, a meeting with energy sector representatives and government officials would be held to discuss the issue, adding that the situation in the oil market is a catalyst for the situation on stock exchanges.

The Saudi-led OPEC and non-member allies led by Russia, known as OPEC+, met in Austria's capital of Vienna last week to discuss a common approach to reducing supply but failed to reach a deal.

