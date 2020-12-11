UrduPoint.com
Mexican Oil Company Pemex Refutes Reports About Explosions At Refinery - Reports

Mexican Oil Company Pemex Refutes Reports About Explosions at Refinery - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The Mexican state oil producer Pemex has refuted reports about the explosions at a refinery in the state of Nuevo Leon, media reported.

On Thursday, the regional government said that a pair of explosions had hit the Pemex refinery in the town of Cadereyta Jimenez, leaving five people injured.

A spokesperson for Pemex said that the incident was linked to the refinery's runoff water system, the Milenio newspaper reported. The spokesperson has not explained what the nature of the incident was, but stressed that it produced much noise. An investigation has been launched.

Pemex added that no employees of the refinery had been injured, and the facility was normally operating.

