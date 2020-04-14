Mexican President Denies Trade Off With US Over Oil Output Cuts

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador denied on Tuesday that the United States' offer to cut its own oil production to compensate for his country came at a price

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador denied on Tuesday that the United States' offer to cut its own oil production to compensate for his country came at a price.

US President Donald Trump said last week that as part of the deal with OPEC oil producers the US would take responsibility for an extra hundreds of thousand barrels per day in cuts for Mexico, which would only slash 100,000 barrels and reimburse the US for the rest later.

"We are on good, friendly terms with President Trump.

Contrary to what rivals claims, no deal or promises were agreed in secret. Nothing. We promised to hold back 100,000 barrels per day, 6 percent of the output," Lopez Obrador told reporters.

Oil producers, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, pressured Mexico last week to take 400,000 barrels per day off the market. The pact unveiled on Sunday saw OPEC and its partners agree to cut output by 9.7 million barrels per day in May and June and gradually scale up production until April 2022.