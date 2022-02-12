Mexican President Links Claims Against Madrid With Corruption in Spanish Companies

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that his proposal to take a pause in relations with Madrid was linked to the operation of Spanish companies in Mexico, which had received budget subsidies and maintained a privileged position in the country's market for decades.

"We have great reverence for the Spanish government, we have close relations with the people of Spain, but recently, in the neo-liberal period, Spanish companies, with the support of Spanish and Mexican political authorities, insulted our country and our people, they saw us as a land to conquer," the politician said at a press conference broadcast on the government's YouTube channel.

Among the privileged Spanish companies, Lopez Obrador named the electric utility company Iberdrola, the energy and petrochemical company Repsol and the infrastructure group OHLA.

"It is not just about (now former Mexican) high officials working with these companies, but also about what this type of relationship costs us. It is about subsidies, money from the budget that belongs to all Mexicans and that instead of helping people get out of poverty was of great benefit to these companies," the president explained.

According to the leftist Mexican president, the "looting" of the country by foreign business has lasted 36 years, during the entire neo-liberal period, which makes it is hard for transnational companies to accept the new rules of working in Mexico.

"It's not like the old days, when they received permission from government officials, bypassing the procedures - the work is organized differently, corruption is no longer acceptable," Lopez Obrador stressed.

The Mexican president expressed confidence that his proposal for the pause in relations would not affect Spain's investments in Mexico. He also noted that the task of the new ambassador to Spain would be to build relationship in the spirit of mutual respect and honesty.

On Wednesday, Lopez Obrador suggested a pause in the relationship with Spain until his term expired in 2024. He accused previous Mexican administrations of "economic and political promiscuity", saying they had colluded with Spain to plunder Mexico. Lopez Obrador also accused Spanish private energy firms of exploiting his country. At the same time, the president denied that he sought a break-off in diplomatic ties with Spain, saying that no public announcement by the government would follow.

On Thursday, the Spanish Foreign Ministry rejected the proposal by the Mexican president, as well as the criticism he voiced. Madrid said that Spain would continue working to maintain the best possible relations with Mexico based on mutual respect.

Ties between the two nations have been fraught with grievances of the past. Mexico has repeatedly emphasized the suffering of indigenous people during the Spanish colonial rule. It pulled a statue of Christopher Columbus, a Genoese whose voyages were paid for by Spain, from its pedestal in central Mexico City in 2020 and replaced it with that of an indigenous woman.