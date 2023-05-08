Mexico will continue to consider the US dollar as its main reserve currency, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) Mexico will continue to consider the US Dollar as its main reserve currency, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday.

"Definitely, we will continue to consider the dollar as the main Currency in the world. We have enough reasons not to use other currencies. First, the constant strength of the dollar, and we argue that even in the face of a financial crisis in the future, the dollar will remain the most important currency in the world. Secondly, we have ever closer economic integration with the United States and Canada," Lopez Obrador told reporters.

Mexico overtook Canada and China, becoming the main trading partner of the US this year, Lopez Obrador noted, adding that his country's national currency also strengthened against the US dollar and reached the level of 2017.

In early May, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva said that she did not see an alternative to the US dollar in the near future even when more and more countries have started switching to national currencies in trade.