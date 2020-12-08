UrduPoint.com
Mexican President To Replace Economy Minister Graciela Marquez

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 05:10 AM

Mexican President to Replace Economy Minister Graciela Marquez

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Tatiana Clouthier, one of the leaders of the election campaign of Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador, will become the new minister of economy, her predecessor Graciela Marquez will work in the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), the head of state said.

"Today I will send to the Senate a proposal to appoint Graciela Marquez Colin, who is currently serving as minister of economy, a member of the governing council of the National Institute of Statistics and Geography... Tatiana Clouthier Carrillo will replace her in the Economy Ministry," Lopez Obrador said during a press conference posted on his Twitter.

According to the president of Mexico, next year he should nominate a candidacy for INEGI president and intends to nominate for the post a person linked to the government - Graciela Marquez.

