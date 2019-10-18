UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexican President Woos US Democrats To Back Trade Deal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 09:40 AM

Mexican president woos US Democrats to back trade deal

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Mexico's president vowed to increase workers' wages and amply fund a labor-reform package in a letter Thursday aimed at winning reluctant US Democrats' backing for the new US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had a top envoy hand-deliver the letter to US Congressman Richard Neal, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, in a bid to woo his support for the updated deal meant to replace the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

In the letter, the leftist leader vowed to "continue increasing wages by at least two percentage points above the inflation rate each year" for the duration of his term, which ends in 2024.

He said his government would ask the Mexican Congress to allocate more than $69 million this year to create new labor institutions and implement key worker-protection reforms passed in April as part of Mexico's commitments under the new deal, known as USMCA.

Mexico, which sends 80 percent of its exports to the United States, has watched nervously as the process of ratifying the deal has slowed in the US amid pre-election politics and President Donald Trump's impeachment battle.

Neal led a delegation of congressional Democrats to Mexico City on October 8 to voice reservations about aspects of the agreement, which Trump is pushing hard to ratify.

Trump's Democratic opponents say they are skeptical about Mexico's commitment to improving labor conditions for its workers, whose low wages have made it hard for American workers to compete in the free-trade area.

Neal and his delegation had grilled the Lopez Obrador administration on an apparent lack of funding to implement the April labor reform package.

In his letter, Lopez Obrador insisted on his commitment to bettering conditions for Mexican workers, calling it "a core issue for my government." After receiving it, Neal said in a statement he was "very pleased with Mexico's demonstration of good faith."Lopez Obrador also wrote a letter earlier this month to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi -- the top Democrat holding the keys to the USMCA's future -- requesting her support for the deal.

Of the three countries, Mexico is the only one whose legislature has ratified the USMCA so far.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Trump Nancy Mexico City United States Mexico April October Democrats Congress Government Agreement Top Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

16 minutes ago

Poor visibility warning

9 hours ago

UAE Rulers condole with Saudi King over pilgrim de ..

9 hours ago

UAE participates in 141st Assembly of IPU in Serbi ..

9 hours ago

Exports, economy graph increasing by better polici ..

10 hours ago

Trump Says US-Turkish Ceasefire Saved Kurdish Live ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.