UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico Central Bank Cuts Interest Rates For 5th Time In A Row

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 11:50 AM

Mexico central bank cuts interest rates for 5th time in a row

Mexico's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate for the fifth straight time on Thursday in a fresh bid to kick-start a stagnating economy

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ):Mexico's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate for the fifth straight time on Thursday in a fresh bid to kick-start a stagnating economy.

"Economic activity in Mexico has remained stagnant for several quarters and with widespread weakness in the components of aggregate demand," said the central bank in a statement.

The bank dropped interest rates by 25 points to seven percent despite inflation rebounding in January to an annual rate of 3.24 percent, its highest in six months.

The central bank said growth will be lower than it previously expected in a report at the end of November, when it predicted GDP would grow between 0.

8 and 1.8 percent.

Mexico's economy shrunk by 0.1 percent in 2019, according to preliminary official figures, its first drop in a decade.

That decline was a blow to left-wing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who assumed office in December 2018 and had promised two percent growth.

He also said he expected GDP to grow by an average four percent over his six-year mandate, which experts say is looking highly unlikely.

Meanwhile, the bank said it hopes inflation will accelerate.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank Mexico January November December 2018 2019

Recent Stories

Over 1 in 3 (35%) Pakistanis claim that they are a ..

15 minutes ago

ASEAN, Russia Studying Idea to Hold Joint Navy Dri ..

16 minutes ago

Malaysia assures steadfast support on Kashmir: AJK ..

18 minutes ago

Child dies of dog biting in Multan

26 minutes ago

Russia's Tactical Missiles Corporation Working on ..

36 minutes ago

Turkish President to address joint session of parl ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.