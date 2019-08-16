Mexico central bank cuts key interest rate a quarter-point amid slowdown

Mexico's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate Thursday for the first time since 2014, citing a global economic slowdown and trade tensions between the United States and the rest of the world

The move from the normally hawkish central bank comes after Latin America's second-largest economy flirted dangerously with recession, shrinking 0.2 percent in the first quarter of the year and growing just 0.1 percent in the second.