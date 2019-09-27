UrduPoint.com
Mexico Central Bank Makes Second Straight Rate Cut

Mexico's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate for the second consecutive time Thursday, seeking to reboot growth in Latin America's second-largest economy amid a global slowdown and uncertainty surrounding relations with the United States

The bank's governors again voted to cut the one-day interbank lending rate by a quarter-point, bringing it to 7.75 percent, it said in a statement.

The rare easing cycle from the normally hawkish central bank comes after Mexico's economy slowed to the brink of recession in the first half of the year, shrinking 0.2 percent in the first quarter and stagnating in the second.

"The current climate continues to present significant risks that could affect the country's macroeconomic conditions (and) growth capacity," the bank said in a statement.

"The global growth outlook continues to be revised downward," it said, adding that "uncertainty persists regarding the bilateral relationship between Mexico and the United States," the destination for nearly 80 percent of Mexican exports.

The bank also cited massive debt troubles at state oil firm Pemex, the country's largest company, as a factor in its decision, along with recent rate cuts elsewhere in the world, including by the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank.

The decision, which was expected by analysts, was made by three of the bank's five board members, it said. The remaining two voted to cut the rate even more, by half a point.

Low inflation has enabled Mexico to try to boost economic growth with interest rate cuts, without having to fear rampant price increases.

Inflation stood at 2.99 percent for the first half of September, a three-year low and just below the central bank's target of three percent.

The central bank's August 15 rate cut was its first in five years.

Mexico's sluggish economy -- the second-biggest in Latin America, after Brazil's -- is emerging as a key risk to leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who took office in December.

Lopez Obrador has vowed to deliver average economic growth of four percent per year during his six-year term, and two percent this year.

Analysts polled by the central bank however expect the economy to grow just 0.5 percent this year.

