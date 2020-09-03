MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum has presented a plan to reactivate the region's economy in the amount of $5.3 billion, under which the city will create 300,000 jobs lost as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We estimate private investment at 75 billion pesos [$3.

45 billion] over the last five months of this year and the first months of next year to create 300,000 jobs," Sheinbaum said during the presentation of the economic program, which was broadcast on the city government microblog on Twitter.

In addition to private funds to be channeled into government-approved infrastructure projects, another 40 billion pesos ($1.85 billion) will be allocated from the Federal and city budgets.