Mexico Hopes To Increase Trade With Russia, Boost Scientific Cooperation - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 01:38 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Mexico aims to increase trade with Russia from the average level of $2 billion, as both countries have wide economic potential, Ambassador in Moscow Norma Pensado told Sputnik in an interview, adding that the nations could also benefit from boosting their technical and scientific cooperation.

"The investment and trade figures are still very low if you take into account the potential of both countries because Mexico and Russia are big economies in the world, but trade exchange is still very low. It is less than $2 billion per year and we see that as an opportunity to increase that," Pensado said.

The countries are currently trying to find the right projects and counterparts for cooperation in the fields of digital innovation and aerospace, according to the ambassador.

In 2019, trade between Mexico and Russia reached $2.5 billion. Russian exports decreased by 26 percent, while Mexican imports to Russia grew by 18 percent.

Mexico supplies Russia with alcoholic beverages, such as tequila, and food, while Russia mainly exports metals.

