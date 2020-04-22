UrduPoint.com
Mexico May Close Newly Drilled Oil Wells Amid Price Crash - President

Wed 22nd April 2020 | 12:40 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Mexico may close several newly-drilled wells until oil's market price stabilizes, the country's president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, said on Tuesday.

"Last year, we invested in drilling wells, we worked on new fields, and we already have these wells. Those new wells, we can close the valves now that the oil price has depreciated, they will not lose pressure," the president said during a press conference.

Lopez Obrador added that valves could not be closed at Mexico's older oil fields due to a lack of pressure.

As oil prices remain low, Mexico will place greater focus on refining the oil it produces, the president said.

"Yesterday, we refined 800,000 barrels of oil out of the 1.

7 million barrels we produce, almost half. In May, we will refine one million barrels," he said.

Mexico initially opposed the OPEC+ oil output cut deal, eventually agreed on April 12, after raising issues with the proposals that would have seen the country reduce its crude oil output by 400,000 barrels per day. After negotiations with the US, Mexico has agreed to cut production by only a quarter of the initial plans.

In total, OPEC+ nations will cut production by 9.7 million barrels per day from May-June. Output will be reduced by 7.7 barrels from July until the end of 2020, and by 5.8 million barrels per day from January 2021 to April 2022.

