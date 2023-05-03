Mexico Pacific Ltd. to Invest $14Bln in Pipeline, Liquefaction Plant in Sonora - President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) North American energy company Mexico Pacific Limited will invest $14 billion in the construction of a gas pipeline and a gas liquefaction plant in northwest Mexico, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday.

"Today, we held three important meetings: received Liz Sherwood-Randall, (US) President (Joe) Biden's envoy to address the immigration issue with a humanist approach. Moreover, we received the good news that Pacific Limited will build a pipeline and a liquefaction plant in (the Mexican state of) Sonora.

Finally, we concluded cooperation agreements between the Tren Maya, the Interoceanic Corridor, the Trans-Isthmic corridor, and the Canadian Pacific Kansas City railway company," the president said on Twitter.

The company has earlier announced that the liquefaction plant project in Puerto Libertad, Sonora, includes three liquefaction lines with a total capacity of 14.1 million tonnes of LNG per year, storage facilities, and a terminal.

Over half of Sonora-produced LNG will be supplied to US energy company Shell, according to recently signed 20-year contracts.