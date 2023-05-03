UrduPoint.com

Mexico Pacific Ltd. To Invest $14Bln In Pipeline, Liquefaction Plant In Sonora - President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2023 | 06:33 PM

Mexico Pacific Ltd. to Invest $14Bln in Pipeline, Liquefaction Plant in Sonora - President

North American energy company Mexico Pacific Limited will invest $14 billion in the construction of a gas pipeline and a gas liquefaction plant in northwest Mexico, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) North American energy company Mexico Pacific Limited will invest $14 billion in the construction of a gas pipeline and a gas liquefaction plant in northwest Mexico, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday.

"Today, we held three important meetings: received Liz Sherwood-Randall, (US) President (Joe) Biden's envoy to address the immigration issue with a humanist approach. Moreover, we received the good news that Pacific Limited will build a pipeline and a liquefaction plant in (the Mexican state of) Sonora.

Finally, we concluded cooperation agreements between the Tren Maya, the Interoceanic Corridor, the Trans-Isthmic corridor, and the Canadian Pacific Kansas City railway company," the president said on Twitter.

The company has earlier announced that the liquefaction plant project in Puerto Libertad, Sonora, includes three liquefaction lines with a total capacity of 14.1 million tonnes of LNG per year, storage facilities, and a terminal.

Over half of Sonora-produced LNG will be supplied to US energy company Shell, according to recently signed 20-year contracts.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Twitter Company Kansas City Mexico Gas Billion Million

Recent Stories

Meeting reviews verification/enumeration process o ..

Meeting reviews verification/enumeration process of Census in KP

45 seconds ago
 SAMBO returns to big stage as one of official spor ..

SAMBO returns to big stage as one of official sports of The World Games 2025

48 seconds ago
 SALU committed to promoting quality research cultu ..

SALU committed to promoting quality research culture & excellence: VC Dr Khalil

5 minutes ago
 Flour smuggling bid foiled, 2000 flour sacks recov ..

Flour smuggling bid foiled, 2000 flour sacks recovered

5 minutes ago
 Sports Pro Awards to be great addition in world of ..

Sports Pro Awards to be great addition in world of sports:0 Nauman Bukhari

5 minutes ago
 Russian Rights Watchdog Slams Ukrainian Parliament ..

Russian Rights Watchdog Slams Ukrainian Parliament for Using Ethnic Slur

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.