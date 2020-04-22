UrduPoint.com
Mexico Ready To Close 19 Oil Fields, 200 Wells Due To Price Collapse - President

Mexico Ready to Close 19 Oil Fields, 200 Wells Due to Price Collapse - President

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Mexico is ready to stop oil production at 19 new fields, where over 200 wells are operating, due to the oil prices collapse, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday.

"Last year we started developing 19 new oil fields for the first time in many years.

We have bored over 200 new wells. It will be possible to close throttles on these wells without losing pressure, while it is impossible to do so in the case of old wells and mature fields. This will help us now that we intend to reduce output," Lopez Obrador said.

