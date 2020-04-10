UrduPoint.com
Mexico Ready To Reduce Oil Output By 100,000 Barrels In May-June - Energy Minister

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 07:30 AM

Mexico Ready to Reduce Oil Output by 100,000 Barrels in May-June - Energy Minister

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Mexico, which has withdrawn from the OPEC+ talks on a new oil output cut deal, is ready to reduce the national oil production by only 100,000 barrels per day in May-June, Energy Minister Rocio Nahle said.

Earlier on Friday, two sources told Sputnik that Mexico had left the OPEC+ talks, having disagreed with provisions of the negotiated deal. A new oil output cut deal has not been reached as a result of that.

"During the talks of the OPEC Secretariat on stabilizing oil prices, Mexico proposed the reduction of daily oil production by 100,000 barrels for the next two months. We will decrease the daily oil production from 1.781 million barrels - the level of March 2020 - to 1.681 million barrels," Nahle wrote on her Twitter page.

