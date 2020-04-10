Mexico Refuses to Accept Oil Output Cut of 400,000 Barrels Per Day in May-June - Baku

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Mexico, which is the only party to the OPEC+ talks on a new oil output cut deal that refused to support the new Declaration of Cooperation, does not accept the 400,000-barrel cut of daily production in May-June, the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Mexican Energy Minister Rocio Nahle said that the country was ready to reduce the national oil production by only 100,000 barrels per day in May-June.

"Mexico has disagreed with the quotas - 400,000, 320,000 and 240,000 barrels per day for each stage, respectively - in line with the Declaration of Cooperation," the ministry said.

The Declaration of Cooperation envisages that the OPEC+ nations would decrease the oil production in three stages: May-June, July-December, and January 2021-April 2022.