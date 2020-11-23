UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico, Russia Plan To Convene In Person For Trade Commission Meeting In 2021 - Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 01:55 PM

Mexico, Russia Plan to Convene in Person for Trade Commission Meeting in 2021 - Ambassador

Mexico and Russia have decided against holding a virtual meeting of their bilateral trade and economic cooperation commission this year and instead plan to gather in person in 2021, Mexican Ambassador in Moscow Norma Pensado told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Mexico and Russia have decided against holding a virtual meeting of their bilateral trade and economic cooperation commission this year and instead plan to gather in person in 2021, Mexican Ambassador in Moscow Norma Pensado told Sputnik in an interview.

In February, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov paid a visit to Mexico, during which he said that the countries would convene a session of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economy in 2020.

"We planned to convene the intergovernmental commission this year, unfortunately because of the pandemics it was not possible, we discussed at some point of having it virtually, but we decided that it was not a good idea because it involves a lot of representatives of different sectors, agencies and ministries and it is better to have it face-to-face.

We are hoping that next year the commission will be ready to hold a session," Pensado said.

In the meantime, the countries continue to exchange ideas on the possibilities and the outcomes that the next session may bring, the ambassador noted.

At the same time, Mexico hopes that the Russian business delegation will pay a visit to the country next year, as the sides had to cancel their trip as well due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Business Moscow Russia Visit Same Mexico February May 2020

Recent Stories

Israeli PM Netanyahu secretly visits Saudi Arabia, ..

12 minutes ago

Mexico to Hold Digital Cultural Week in Russia Fro ..

3 minutes ago

AstraZeneca/Oxford say Covid vaccine shows 70% eff ..

3 minutes ago

NHA striving for up-gradation, expansion of feder ..

20 minutes ago

Mexico Hopes to Increase Trade With Russia, Boost ..

20 minutes ago

Pakistan records highest positivity ratio 7.46% on ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.