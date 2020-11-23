Mexico, Russia Plan to Convene in Person for Trade Commission Meeting in 2021 - Ambassador

Mexico and Russia have decided against holding a virtual meeting of their bilateral trade and economic cooperation commission this year and instead plan to gather in person in 2021, Mexican Ambassador in Moscow Norma Pensado told Sputnik in an interview

In February, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov paid a visit to Mexico, during which he said that the countries would convene a session of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economy in 2020.

"We planned to convene the intergovernmental commission this year, unfortunately because of the pandemics it was not possible, we discussed at some point of having it virtually, but we decided that it was not a good idea because it involves a lot of representatives of different sectors, agencies and ministries and it is better to have it face-to-face.

We are hoping that next year the commission will be ready to hold a session," Pensado said.

In the meantime, the countries continue to exchange ideas on the possibilities and the outcomes that the next session may bring, the ambassador noted.

At the same time, Mexico hopes that the Russian business delegation will pay a visit to the country next year, as the sides had to cancel their trip as well due to the COVID-19 outbreak.