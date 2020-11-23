UrduPoint.com
Mexico Thanks Russia's Lukoil For Providing Aid To Hurricane-Hit Regions - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 02:30 PM

Mexico Thanks Russia's Lukoil for Providing Aid to Hurricane-Hit Regions - Ambassador

Mexico is grateful to Russian energy giant Lukoil for donating aid to the Mexican states of Tabasco and Chiapas, which were hit by the hurricane and tropical storm, Eta, Ambassador in Moscow Norma Pensado told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Mexico is grateful to Russian energy giant Lukoil for donating aid to the Mexican states of Tabasco and Chiapas, which were hit by the hurricane and tropical storm, Eta, Ambassador in Moscow Norma Pensado told Sputnik in an interview.

"Lukoil has had a very successful work so far and by the way we are very thankful because they also gave a donation for the victims of Hurricane Eta, especially the states of Tabasco and Chiapas, but mainly Tabasco, we are very thankful that they gave this donation for some supplies that are really helping the people," Pensado said.

The Russian energy giant has been operating in Mexico since 2015, as it is involved in the development of the Amatitlan oil field. Last week, the company provided over 12,000 medical masks, as well as 6 tonnes of food to the Mexican states battered by Hurricane Eta.

