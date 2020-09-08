UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico To Stop Exporting Crude Oil By End Of Current Gov't's Term In 5 Years - President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 12:30 AM

Mexico to Stop Exporting Crude Oil by End of Current Gov't's Term in 5 Years - President

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Mexico is planning to stop exporting crude oil by the end of the current government's term to preserve reserves for future generations, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday.

"We have decided to stop selling crude oil by the end of the government's term ” all produced oil must be refined in our country so as not to extract it above what is needed because we want to preserve reserves for future generations," Lopez Obrador told a press conference, as broadcast on the government's Twitter account.

The volume of oil exports from Mexico in December 2019 was 1.2 million barrels per day. The current government's strategic goal is to increase the share of oil refining. Within the context, the authorities are reconstructing six refineries and building another new one in the southern state of Tabasco.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Twitter Oil Mexico December 2019 All From Government Share Million

Recent Stories

Adoption of national immunisation policy part of p ..

35 minutes ago

Health Ministry announces 470 new COVID-19 cases, ..

2 hours ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace highlights ..

2 hours ago

Souq Al Haraj in Sharjah achieves 99% continued oc ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan&#039;s Kanupp-II nuclear reactor to start ..

3 hours ago

DEWA receives registration requests for WETEX, DSS ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.