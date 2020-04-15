UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico Will Reduce Oil Production Under OPEC+ Deal For May-June Only - Energy Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 07:30 PM

Mexico Will Reduce Oil Production Under OPEC+ Deal for May-June Only - Energy Minister

Mexico will not be reducing oil production under the OPEC+ deal in the period between July and December, Energy Minister Rocio Nahle said on Wednesday

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Mexico will not be reducing oil production under the OPEC+ deal in the period between July and December, Energy Minister Rocio Nahle said on Wednesday.

"We have said we cannot participate in the second phase of the agreement between July and December 2020, when the participating nations have agreed to reduce production by 18 percent instead of 23.

We will restore the 100,000 barrels decrease and will establish the production volume at the target level of 1,721 barrels per day," Nahle said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Mexico July December 2020 Agreement

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen addresses IIFA Coronavirus Symposium

9 minutes ago

EU Publishes Guidelines on COVID-19 Testing as Mem ..

3 minutes ago

DDAC Chairman inaugurates cash distribution to des ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Railways conducts GIS survey; database ve ..

3 minutes ago

US retail sales plunge 8.7% in March as coronaviru ..

3 minutes ago

Mayo Hospital discharges 21 recovered COVID-19 pat ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.