Mexico Will Reduce Oil Production Under OPEC+ Deal for May-June Only - Energy Minister

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Mexico will not be reducing oil production under the OPEC+ deal in the period between July and December, Energy Minister Rocio Nahle said on Wednesday.

"We have said we cannot participate in the second phase of the agreement between July and December 2020, when the participating nations have agreed to reduce production by 18 percent instead of 23.

We will restore the 100,000 barrels decrease and will establish the production volume at the target level of 1,721 barrels per day," Nahle said.