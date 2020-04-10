Mexico Withdraws From OPEC+ Talks Without Giving Consent to New Output Cut Deal - Sources

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Mexico has withdrawn from the OPEC+ negotiations without agreeing to sign a new oil output cut deal, but the talks continue without the Latin American nation, two sources in delegations told Sputnik on Friday.

"The Mexican delegation has left the talks. However, they are underway," one of the sources said.

Another source said that Mexico had not agreed to sign a new oil output cut deal due to different positions on some of its provisions with other participants of the talks.