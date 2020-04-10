UrduPoint.com
Mexico's 100,000 Bpd Oil Production Cut Coordinated With US - President

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Mexico's decision to reduce oil production by 100,000 barrels per day instead of 350,000 barrels per day, as proposed by the new OPEC+ deal, has been coordinated with US President Donald Trump, who has pledged to reduce US production by 250,000 barrels per day more, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday.

"I have talked to President Trump, and we have agreed to reduce production [in Mexico] by 100,000 barrels per day. The US has promised to additionally reduce production by 250,000 barrels per day in order to help Mexico," Lopez Obrador said at a press conference.

