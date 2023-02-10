Banco de Mexico, the central bank of Mexico, on Thursday increased the interest rate by 50 basis points to 11% for the first time in 2023 and is preparing for another small raise

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Banco de Mexico, the central bank of Mexico, on Thursday increased the interest rate by 50 basis points to 11% for the first time in 2023 and is preparing for another small raise.

"Banco de México's Governing Board decided to raise the target for the overnight interbank interest rate by 50 basis points to 11.00%, effective February 10, 2023," the statement read.

The central bank's interest rate again reached a new record since 2005, when the interest rate was 9.25%. Banco de Mexico raised the rate for the fourteenth consecutive time, eight of which were in 2022.

According to the statement, the raise in the interest rate was spurred by a deceleration in world economic growth in 2023 despite lower headline inflation in many countries and lower pressures on energy prices.

The COVID-19 pandemic, the persistence of inflationary pressures, the intensification of geopolitical turmoil, and tighter monetary and financial conditions were listed by the bank as key global risks.

Banco de Mexico also revised upwards inflation expectations for 2023 and 2024. Headline inflation increased to a level of 7.91% in January and is expected to decrease to 7.7% by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

"The Board considers that, given the monetary policy stance already attained and depending on the evolution of incoming data, for its next policy meeting, the upward adjustment to the reference rate could be of lower magnitude," the bank said.

During the first year of the pandemic, the interest rate of Banco de Mexico was reduced to 4.25% against the backdrop of an unprecedented decline in economic activity. The bank started increasing the interest rate after the stabilization of employment and GDP recovery, with 13 increases having taken place in 2021 and 2022.