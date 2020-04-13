(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Mexico will cut oil production by 100,000 barrels per day throughout May-June as agreed during the online conference of the OPEC-non-OPEC alliance, a source in one of the delegations told Sputnik, adding that Mexico's quota past June has not been discussed.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-cartel oil producers had an extraordinary online meeting to finalize the new deal earlier in the day. The initial deal negotiated by the group this past week to cut production by 10 million barrels per day was rejected by Mexico.

"Only 100,000 barrels per day," the source said when asked about Mexico's quota under the new deal, specifying that the figure applies to the period from May-June.

They said that it was not clear what would happen to the Mexican oil output after June, adding that "this question was not discussed [during the extraordinary online meeting]."