UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico's Oil Output Reduction Past June Under OPEC+ Deal Not Yet Discussed ” Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 12:10 AM

Mexico's Oil Output Reduction Past June Under OPEC+ Deal Not Yet Discussed ” Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Mexico will cut oil production by 100,000 barrels per day throughout May-June as agreed during the online conference of the OPEC-non-OPEC alliance, a source in one of the delegations told Sputnik, adding that Mexico's quota past June has not been discussed.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-cartel oil producers had an extraordinary online meeting to finalize the new deal earlier in the day. The initial deal negotiated by the group this past week to cut production by 10 million barrels per day was rejected by Mexico.

"Only 100,000 barrels per day," the source said when asked about Mexico's quota under the new deal, specifying that the figure applies to the period from May-June.

They said that it was not clear what would happen to the Mexican oil output after June, adding that "this question was not discussed [during the extraordinary online meeting]."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Alliance Mexico June From Million

Recent Stories

UAE continuing to limit spread of coronavirus: RAK ..

26 minutes ago

Sharjah Media City to provide media training to Al ..

1 hour ago

Salem bin Abdul Rahman opens drive-through screeni ..

2 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED16 bn Sunday

2 hours ago

UAE blocks 1,688 websites for posting fraud, illeg ..

2 hours ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi inaugurates drive-through coronavi ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.