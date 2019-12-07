UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico's Pemex Announces Discovery Of Giant Oil Deposit In Tabasco

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 11:20 AM

Mexico's Pemex Announces Discovery of Giant Oil Deposit in Tabasco

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) Chief executive of Mexican state oil company Pemex, Octavio Romero Oropeza announced on Friday the discovery of a giant crude oil deposit in the southeastern Mexican state of Tabasco with the confirmed crude oil reserves equivalent to 500 million barrels.

"We can confirm the existence of a giant deposit equivalent to 500 million barrels of crude oil in a 3P reserve," Romero Oropeza said as quoted by Financiero newspaper.

According to him, the well drilling works have already started and the company plans to extract up to 69,000 barrels per day from the site next year. By 2021, Pemex plans to increase oil production in the area to 110,000 barrels per day.

The Mexican state oil company has intensified drilling in the country due to depleting reserves of the fields, which are under development. Pemex's oil output has been dropping in recent years, with the company having accumulated around $100 billion in debts. Over the past six years, the production slumped by almost 30 percent, falling by 7 percent last year alone.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has made it a top priority to support Pemex. The draft budget of Mexico for 2020, published in September, includes the allocation of $4.3 billion for the additional capitalization of Pemex, as well as measures to reduce its the tax burden.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Budget Company Oil Mexico SITE September 2020 From Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 7 December 2019

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid announces second edition of UA ..

10 hours ago

Thunberg urges climate action because 'people are ..

12 hours ago

Three killed, shooter dead in US navy base attack

12 hours ago

Ferguson 'incredibly proud' ahead of Everton manag ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.