Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Mexican state energy giant Pemex on Thursday reported a $3.8 billion loss for the third quarter of 2021 as increased tax payments and foreign exchange losses offset higher oil prices.

The company posted a net loss of 77.2 billion pesos for the three months through September, compared with a profit of 1.4 billion pesos in the same period of 2020.

The red ink came despite a 60.9-percent jump in third-quarter revenue, to 384.7 billion pesos, due to "the recovery of prices worldwide and to a lesser extent the volumes sold," the company reported.

Total debt stood at $113 billion at the end of September, slightly higher than at the start of the year, it said.

Pemex is battling back from what it called the worst crisis in its history last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The group lost around $23 billion in 2020 due to a slump in demand for energy that caused oil prices to briefly turn negative for the first time.