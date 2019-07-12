MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday that Financial Times (FT) newspaper should apologize to people of Mexico for its recent publication.

In its opinion piece released on Wednesday FT wrote that Lopez Obrador should listen to the advice given by economic managers, including the new Treasury Secretary Arturo Herrera, and learn how "to accept economic reality" and stop "relying on his own (different) data."

"This publication, with all due respect, should apologize to the people of Mexico because it was silent when corruption was imposed on Mexico, never said anything.

On the contrary, it applauded that structural reforms were being carried out in the country. [The paper] may be famous, but it is not objective," Lopez Obrador said during his press conference.

Lopez Obrador was referring to numerous reforms introduced by his predecessor, Enrique Pena Nieto.

Earlier in July, the Mexican treasury secretary, Carlos Urzua, stood down over conflicting views on economic policies and will be succeeded by his deputy. Urzua noted in an open letter to Lopez Obrador that economic policies should be "free of all extremism, whether it may come from the right or from the left."