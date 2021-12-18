Meyer chairs joint meeting of SCCI Departmental Committees

(@FahadShabbir)

Central Deputy Secretary General Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Omer Farooq Meyer chaired a joint meeting of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) departmental committees on TMA, Excise, crime watch and traffic management

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Central Deputy Secretary General Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Omer Farooq Meyer chaired a joint meeting of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) departmental committees on TMA, Excise, crime watch and traffic management.

Addressing to the participants, Omer Farooq Meyer said that Prime Minister's Portal was a big and good initiative for the people to register their complaints.

Complaints on the Prime Minister's Portal were being addressed immediately, he added.

SCCI President Mian Imran Akbar highlighted important issues regarding the traffic management system of Sialkot and the hurdles in smooth flow of traffic including wandering animals, illegal parking and non-registered Qingqi rickshaws.

Chairman Departmental Committee on TMA/Excise Rana Nadeem said that traffic police of Sialkot and SCCI should collaborate in order to control the traffic management in the city.

DSP City Sialkot Rana Tariq Nadeem assured his full support in early resolution of these matters.

On the occasion, Central Deputy Secretary General Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Omer FarooqMeyer listened to the problems of business community, Sialkot administration and assured themto resolve their problems.