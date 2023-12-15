MEZ proving as catalyst for boosting economic activities in district Mohmand: KP-EZDMC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Mohmand Economic Zone (MEZ), the first formal initiative for attracting investment in the industrial sector to generate employment opportunities in the tribal district of Mohmand is proving a catalyst for boosting economic activities.

The zone is spread over 350 acres of land with a leasable area of 237 acres approximately. The merger of the erstwhile Federal Administered Tribal Area (FATA) into KP allowed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development & Management Company (KP-EZDMC) to operate the zone.

In this connection, KP-EZDMC hosted a landmark event, the “Media Meet-up-Mohmand Economic Zone,” with the aim of unveiling its economic vision in the province.

A delegation consisting of the President of the Peshawar Press Club and journalists from various media houses was invited to an informative visit to the zone in the Newly Merged District of Mohmand.

The Primary goal of this event was to acquaint the media team with the ongoing endeavors of KP-EZDMC across different locations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, emphasizing the significance of economic development in the region.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Javed Iqbal Khattak along with the senior management team, provided a detailed briefing on the comprehensive infrastructure development initiatives in the economic zone.

He told the media that seventeen enterprises have already been operationalized in the zone and are more poised for commissioning in various sectors such as edible oil, food and beverage, dimension stone, and construction-related activities.

The media personnel had a unique opportunity to directly engage with the management and workers of various enterprises within the economic zone to get insight into the progress and impact of these initiatives.

Expressing their appreciation, the President and the media team lauded KP-EZDMC's commitment, particularly under the visionary leadership of CEO Javed Iqbal Khattak.

The delegation recognized the relentless efforts of KP-EZDMC in driving industrialization in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, acknowledging the potential for job creation and economic uplift, which positively impacts the local populace.

The media team also enjoyed a firsthand tour of the enterprises within the economic zone, providing them with a tangible experience of the transformative journey of economic development taking place.

This event marked the initiation of a series of planned visits, with media members to be regularly invited to witness and personally observe dynamic industrial activities within various economic zones managed by the company.