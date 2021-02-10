UrduPoint.com
Mian Aslam, PCA Discuss Coating Industries Problems

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 08:20 PM

Mian Aslam, PCA discuss coating industries problems

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Coating Association (PCA) delegation led by its Chairman Moazzam Rasheed discussed matters relating to the coating industry with Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal here at PBIT (Punjab board of Investment and Trade) office on Wednesday.

On this occasion, the minister directed the FIEDMC (Faisalabad Industrial Estates Development and Management Company) CEO to establish a training institute for short-courses relating to the coating industry and asked CEO TEVTA (Technical education and Vocational Training Authority) to take necessary steps in this regard.

Mian Aslam Iqbal assured the PCA delegation of early resolving of their problems, adding that new industrial units were being established due to successful industrial policies of the PTI government. The government was providing facilities to investors as rapid industrialization promoted the economy and created new job opportunities, he added.

PCA General Secretary Col. (R) Qamar and others were also present.

