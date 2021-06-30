Mian Aslam reviews TEVTA schemes

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired a meeting to review progress on the ongoing schemes of TEVTA (Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority) and implementation plan for its new schemes here at Civil Secretariat on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired a meeting to review progress on the ongoing schemes of TEVTA (Technical education and Vocational Training Authority) and implementation plan for its new schemes here at Civil Secretariat on Tuesday.

Secretary Industries and Commerce Wasif Khurshid, Chairman TEVTA Ali Salman Siddique, Chief Operating Officer Rai Manzoor Hussain and concerned officers attended the meeting.

The Provincial Minister directed that PC-I of new schemes of TEVTA be prepared by July 15, there would be regular meetings every month to review the implementation of schemes and funds utilization. He also ordered an internal performance audit of the Hunarmand Nojawan programme and said that the capacity of TEVTA institutions had been increased from 90,000 to 233,000 and it would be further increased.

Admission should be ensured in 403 TEVTA institutions as per the capacity and warned that action would be taken against the heads of the institutions who did not ensure admission according to the capacity.

He said that the apprenticeship programme for on-job training would have to be made fruitful. The on-job training in special economic zones would have to be planned in consultation with the stakeholders and the courses would be changed as per the requirements of the industry.

The minister directed that a plan be drawn up for the consumption of skilled manpower abroad in collaboration with Pakistani embassies abroad.

Chairman TEVTA Ali Salman Siddique said that skill mapping was being done through Urban Unit and Skills Technology Park would also be set up in TEVTA Secretariat.