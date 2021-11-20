Mian Aslam visits Pakistan pavilion at Dubai Expo

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal visited Pakistan pavilion at Dubai Expo to review the ongoing activities there

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal visited Pakistan pavilion at Dubai Expo to review the ongoing activities there.

According Industries Department's spokesman here Saturday, the provincial minister also presided over a meeting at Pakistan pavilion where he was informed that so far 25 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) have been signed with international investment companies at Dubai Expo.

On this occasion, the minister said that sub-committees would be formed for the implementation of the agreements reached with international investors, asserting that Punjab government would continue to participate in such international events.

Appreciating the art of artisans of Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC), provincial minister said, "Our artisans are the glory and identity of Pakistan. Our handicrafts are being appreciated all over the world. Punjab Small Industries Corporation has taken excellent steps to promote the art of artisans."He also distributed certificates of appreciation among the artisans.

Additional Secretary Commerce Kanwer Ejaz Khaliq Razaqi, CEO Punjab board of Investment and Trade, Director Trade Development Authority of Pakistan Rizwan Tariq and Director Punjab Small Industries Corporation Creative and Culture Yawar Mehdi attended the meeting.