UrduPoint.com

Mian Aslam Visits Pakistan Pavilion At Dubai Expo

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 09:35 PM

Mian Aslam visits Pakistan pavilion at Dubai Expo

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal visited Pakistan pavilion at Dubai Expo to review the ongoing activities there

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal visited Pakistan pavilion at Dubai Expo to review the ongoing activities there.

According Industries Department's spokesman here Saturday, the provincial minister also presided over a meeting at Pakistan pavilion where he was informed that so far 25 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) have been signed with international investment companies at Dubai Expo.

On this occasion, the minister said that sub-committees would be formed for the implementation of the agreements reached with international investors, asserting that Punjab government would continue to participate in such international events.

Appreciating the art of artisans of Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC), provincial minister said, "Our artisans are the glory and identity of Pakistan. Our handicrafts are being appreciated all over the world. Punjab Small Industries Corporation has taken excellent steps to promote the art of artisans."He also distributed certificates of appreciation among the artisans.

Additional Secretary Commerce Kanwer Ejaz Khaliq Razaqi, CEO Punjab board of Investment and Trade, Director Trade Development Authority of Pakistan Rizwan Tariq and Director Punjab Small Industries Corporation Creative and Culture Yawar Mehdi attended the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Government Of Punjab Punjab Dubai Commerce All

Recent Stories

Russia to Host 2026 European Women's Handball Cham ..

Russia to Host 2026 European Women's Handball Championship - EHF

2 minutes ago
 Noon & Sheen leagues' narratives poles apart: Hasa ..

Noon & Sheen leagues' narratives poles apart: Hasaan Khawer

2 minutes ago
 Sharif family most organized mafia in Pakistan: Dr ..

Sharif family most organized mafia in Pakistan: Dr Shahbaz Gill

2 minutes ago
 Three suspected dacoits held in Tando Jam

Three suspected dacoits held in Tando Jam

2 minutes ago
 Governor inaugurates 10 projects of Aab-e-Pak Auth ..

Governor inaugurates 10 projects of Aab-e-Pak Authority in Chakwal

32 minutes ago
 Sindh to be made number one province of Pakistan: ..

Sindh to be made number one province of Pakistan: Governor

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.