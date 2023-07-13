Mian Kashif Ashfaq highlights the importance of modern designs and new trends in furniture industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Furniture Council Mian Kashif Ashfaq on Thursday said that new trends and modern designs are essential for gaining a competitive edge, driving sales and profitability, enhancing brand image, embracing sustainability, leveraging technology, and expanding into international markets.

Talking to a delegation of women entrepreneurs and furniture manufacturers led by Ms Nida Ejaz, he said by embracing these trends, furniture manufacturers can thrive in a dynamic and evolving industry, said a news release issued here.

Modern furniture designs often incorporate technological advancements to provide enhanced functionality and convenience, he added.

He said that the integration of features like smart furniture, wireless charging, and internet of Things (IoT) connectivity can make furniture more appealing to tech-savvy buyers.

Similarly, keeping up with new design trends allows manufacturers to leverage technological innovations and offer products that align with the digital age.

He said the latest design trends often emphasize sustainable and eco-friendly materials and manufacturing processes.

"With growing environmental awareness, customers are increasingly seeking furniture that is produced responsibly.

By incorporating eco-friendly practices into their designs, furniture manufacturers can attract environmentally conscious consumers and contribute to a greener future", he added.

he further added that by staying updated with the latest design trends, furniture manufacturers can create products that resonate with buyers' choices, leading to increased sales and customer satisfaction. Furniture is a global industry, and design trends vary across different regions and cultures.