Open Menu

Mian Kashif Ashfaq Highlights The Importance Of Modern Designs And New Trends In Furniture Industry

Faizan Hashmi Published July 13, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Mian Kashif Ashfaq highlights the importance of modern designs and new trends in furniture industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Furniture Council Mian Kashif Ashfaq on Thursday said that new trends and modern designs are essential for gaining a competitive edge, driving sales and profitability, enhancing brand image, embracing sustainability, leveraging technology, and expanding into international markets.

Talking to a delegation of women entrepreneurs and furniture manufacturers led by Ms Nida Ejaz, he said by embracing these trends, furniture manufacturers can thrive in a dynamic and evolving industry, said a news release issued here.

Modern furniture designs often incorporate technological advancements to provide enhanced functionality and convenience, he added.

He said that the integration of features like smart furniture, wireless charging, and internet of Things (IoT) connectivity can make furniture more appealing to tech-savvy buyers.

Similarly, keeping up with new design trends allows manufacturers to leverage technological innovations and offer products that align with the digital age.

He said the latest design trends often emphasize sustainable and eco-friendly materials and manufacturing processes.

"With growing environmental awareness, customers are increasingly seeking furniture that is produced responsibly.

By incorporating eco-friendly practices into their designs, furniture manufacturers can attract environmentally conscious consumers and contribute to a greener future", he added.

he further added that by staying updated with the latest design trends, furniture manufacturers can create products that resonate with buyers' choices, leading to increased sales and customer satisfaction. Furniture is a global industry, and design trends vary across different regions and cultures.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet Technology Women Market Industry

Recent Stories

UNCTAD Secretary-General urges youth to drive peac ..

UNCTAD Secretary-General urges youth to drive peace and sustainable development

6 minutes ago
 Qasr Al Watan opens its doors to students for educ ..

Qasr Al Watan opens its doors to students for educational tour

6 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Judiciary organises lecture: &#039;Right ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary organises lecture: &#039;Right to Self-Preservation&#039;

6 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro on Independence Day

7 minutes ago
 Shaheen Afridi eyes 100th Test wicket

Shaheen Afridi eyes 100th Test wicket

1 hour ago
 Polling for CM GB being held in Assembly Hall Gilg ..

Polling for CM GB being held in Assembly Hall Gilgit today

1 hour ago
Court summons PTI chief in Thoshakhana case

Court summons PTI chief in Thoshakhana case

1 hour ago
 COP28 President-Designate advances innovative clim ..

COP28 President-Designate advances innovative climate finance, leveraging public ..

2 hours ago
 PM thanks President UAE for deposit of $1b to SBP

PM thanks President UAE for deposit of $1b to SBP

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 New gold medal earned by UAE chess team at 15th Pa ..

New gold medal earned by UAE chess team at 15th Pan-Arab Games

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business