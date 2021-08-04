Mian Misbah elected as chairman Lahore Gymkhana Club

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Seasoned businessman Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman has been elected as chairman of the Lahore Gymkhana Club for 2021-22.

Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman has already served the Lahore Gymkhana as chairman many times and he belonged to a respectable business family, according to a spokesman for the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) here Wednesday.

He added that Mian Misbah had also served the business community as president of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) in 2005; remained chairman of SNGPL (Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited); caretaker Federal minister for commerce and also served on various other important slots.

Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman's election as chairman of the Lahore Gymkhana showed trust of the members and recognition of tremendous services he had rendered for the club, the spokesman remarked.